Britain, Philippines committed to rules-based order, UK’s Lammy says

MANILA: British foreign minister David Lammy said on Saturday that Britain and the Philippines were committed to a rules-based international order.

Lammy, who is in the Philippines for an official visit, also said both countries have stood together in supporting Ukraine and advocating for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“Today, we’re charting a new course for our relationship amidst a lot of global volatility, and we must strengthen ties with like minded partners, like the Philippines,” Lammy said in a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart.

The Philippines and Britain signed a joint framework agreement to enhance cooperation across multiple areas, including defence, regional security, and climate action, paving the way for deeper collaboration in addressing shared challenges and opportunities.

Lammy and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo signed the deal, and both underscored their countries’ commitment to expanding economic ties and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We are countries that are committed to international law. We are countries that are committed to the rules-based order. We are countries that take our obligations under the UN Charter seriously,” Lammy said.

For his part, Manalo expressed his country’s appreciation for Britain’s “firm support of a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” adding that both nations have agreed to continue participation and exchanges in joint military exercises.

“We welcome the United Kingdom’s Indo-Pacific approach towards a more deliberate engagement in the region, including with the Philippines,” Manalo said.

Amid rising tensions in South China Sea and confrontations with China, the Philippines has been broadening its security partnerships while maintaining its long-standing alliance with treaty ally the United States.