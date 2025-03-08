AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain, Philippines committed to rules-based order, UK’s Lammy says

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2025 12:57pm
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy

MANILA: British foreign minister David Lammy said on Saturday that Britain and the Philippines were committed to a rules-based international order.

Lammy, who is in the Philippines for an official visit, also said both countries have stood together in supporting Ukraine and advocating for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“Today, we’re charting a new course for our relationship amidst a lot of global volatility, and we must strengthen ties with like minded partners, like the Philippines,” Lammy said in a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart.

The Philippines and Britain signed a joint framework agreement to enhance cooperation across multiple areas, including defence, regional security, and climate action, paving the way for deeper collaboration in addressing shared challenges and opportunities.

Lammy and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo signed the deal, and both underscored their countries’ commitment to expanding economic ties and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Philippines welcomes removal from money laundering ‘grey list’

“We are countries that are committed to international law. We are countries that are committed to the rules-based order. We are countries that take our obligations under the UN Charter seriously,” Lammy said.

For his part, Manalo expressed his country’s appreciation for Britain’s “firm support of a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” adding that both nations have agreed to continue participation and exchanges in joint military exercises.

“We welcome the United Kingdom’s Indo-Pacific approach towards a more deliberate engagement in the region, including with the Philippines,” Manalo said.

Amid rising tensions in South China Sea and confrontations with China, the Philippines has been broadening its security partnerships while maintaining its long-standing alliance with treaty ally the United States.

Britain Philippines David Lammy

Comments

200 characters

Britain, Philippines committed to rules-based order, UK’s Lammy says

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

FBR introduces major changes to EFS

Federal Cabinet: portfolios assigned to new inductees

TCP proposes issuance of bonds to clear huge mark-up on its loans

Cement makers: CCP keeps up efforts to combat cartelisation

No fresh registrations: SMEs forced to run businesses with unregistered title: KTBA

Read more stories