Liquidity surge lifts index

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday, the last trading day of the week, closed on a positive note, supported by improved liquidity and favorable investor sentiment.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained by 685.52 points, or 0.60 percent, to settle at 114,398.70 points on Friday, up from 113,713.18 points a day earlier. The index reached an intraday high of 114,721.58 points and a low of 114,169.20points.

BRIndex100 increased by 115.2 points or 0.96 percent to settle at 12,138.02 points with a total volume of 351.976 million shares.

BRIndex30 opened at 36,605.34 points and finally closed at 37,260.92, which was 655.58 points or 1.79 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex was 245.115 million shares.

Market participation remained strong, with a total of 404 million shares changing hands on Friday up from 373 million shares in the previous session. Likewise, the total traded value on the ready counter surged to Rs 27.842 billion.

The market capitalization rose by Rs 89 billion to Rs 14.125 trillion. Out of 433 active scrips, 219 closed in positive and 151 in negative while the value of 63 stocks remained unchanged.

Fauji Cement was the volume leader with 57.21 million shares and closed at Rs 45.99 followed by Sui South Gas that closed at Rs 35.50 with 23.75 million shares. Maple Leaf ranked third with share trading of 22.46 million shares and closed at Rs56.63.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Ismail Industries Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 151.15 and Rs 83.25 respectively to close at Rs 23,320.15 and Rs 1,886.94, while JDW Sugar Mills Limited and Service Industries Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 38.84 and Rs 34.70 respectively to close at Rs 779.16 and Rs 1,434.52.

Ahsan Mehanti analyst at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher as investor eye reduction in SBP key policy rate next week after decade low CPI inflation at 1.5pc YoY in Feb’25.

He said that strong rupee, govt deliberation over privatization of SOEs and expectations over to resolve over power sector circular debt ahead of release of IMF tranche next month played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 146.28 points or 0.69 percent to close at 21,457.15 points with a total turnover of 5.016 million shares.BR Cement Index closed at 13,046.52 points, up by 377.92 points or 2.98 percent with a total turnover of 108.185 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index rose by 39.77 points or 0.13 percent to settle at 30,540.58 points with a total turnover of 40.036 million shares.BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 19,131.50 points with a net positive change of 280.58 points or 1.49 percent and its turnover was 18.543 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index gained 231.76 points or 1.99 percent to close at 11,882.17 points with a total turnover of 71.452 million shares.BR Tech. & Comm. Index also decreased by 4.83 points to close at 4,931.78 points with a total turnover of 30.558 million shares.

