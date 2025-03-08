AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Pakistan

Civil Servant Rules notified

Wasim Iqbal Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified the Civil Servant Rules under which an officer who has been considered twice for promotion to BS-22 by high-powered selection board and not recommended for promotion, he/she shall be ineligible for further consideration.

The Establishment Division notified the rules.

The notification stated as; —In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 25 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 (LXXI of 1973) read with Notification No SRO 120(I)/98, dated the 27th day of February, 1998, the prime minister is pleased to direct that the following further amendments shall be made in the Civil Servants (Promotion to the post of Secretary, BS-22 and equivalent) Rules, 2010, namely:— In the aforesaid Rules, in rule 4, after clause (iv) the following new clause shall be inserted, namely:— “(v).

An officer who has been considered twice for promotion to BS-22 by High Powered Selection Board and not recommended for promotion, he/she shall be ineligible for further consideration.“

Establishment Division Civil Servant Rules

