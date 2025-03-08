Punjab & Sindh: There will be massive water shortfall: Irsa

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has warned that Punjab and Sindh are likely to face shortfall of up to 35 percent in the coming days due to operating the reservoirs on run-of-the-river mode at around dead levels.

In a letter to different authorities, Director General (Operations) Khalid Idrees Rana has stated that as evident from daily data/discharges, Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs may touch their dead levels in the next few days, as already conceived by the IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) in its meeting held on October 2, 2024, wherein, the operational statement depicted the touching of dead level in 1st 10-daily of March 2025.

He has further apprised that depletion of reservoirs to dead level is a usual phenomenon, adding that fortunately, the recent rain spell contributed positively in the Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) and currently, supplies close to the indents are being released for the provinces, keeping in view, the water shortages accounted-for in the Water Accounts Report.

As per the Water Accounts Report for the period October 01, 2024 to February 28, 2025, Punjab faced a shortfall of 20 per cent, while Sindh during the similar period faced a short fall of 14 per cent against the anticipated shortfall of 16 per cent approved by the IAC.

“It is hoped that the upcoming rain spells, as predicted by the different websites/weather services, would again positively contribute in the system. However, before the expected rain spell, there is likelihood that provinces of Punjab and Sindh may face a shortfall of 30-35 per cent, while operating the reservoirs on run-of-the-river mode at around dead levels,” Rana said.

He has asked provinces to take necessary precautionary measures in this regard to avoid any untoward situation.

