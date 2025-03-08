AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-08

FY26 budget: Govt urged to introduce fixed tax regime for traders

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

KARACHI: Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Convener of the FPCCI Energy Committee and President of the Pakistan Business Forum (Karachi Chapter), has urged the government to introduce a fixed tax regime for traders in the upcoming budget, stating that the trader-friendly scheme has not yielded the desired results.

He emphasized that, to increase national revenues, it is necessary to bring new taxpayers into the net. While speaking at an Iftar dinner, Malik Khuda Bakhsh stated that Pakistan’s economy is now moving toward stability, and foreign investors have once again turned their attention to Pakistan.

He highlighted that, through their efforts, a Chinese company has moved forward with a $340 million investment in manufacturing and charging plants in Pakistan.

With the cooperation of the Chinese company ADN Group, charging stations have been established in Karachi and Lahore, and a total of 3,000 charging stations will be installed across Pakistan.

Malik further stated that the government should provide more opportunities for new investments because international investors are ready to invest in Pakistan but lack the necessary facilities.

He added that instead of putting pressure on old taxpayers, the revenue targets could easily be achieved by bringing new taxpayers into the tax net.

The Pakistan Business Forum has recommended a monthly tax of 20,000 rupees for large shopkeepers and Rs10,000 for small shopkeepers.

They have also demanded a fixed tax of Rs5,000 for shopkeepers in villages and small towns.

He suggested that to meet the targets, the collection of fixed taxes could be done through electricity bills, and once the fixed tax is paid, traders should not be questioned further. To boost the economy, he stressed the implementation of a fixed tax regime without pressure.

In response to a question, Malik Khuda Bakhsh said that their efforts are focused on getting a Chinese company to establish a plant in Karachi, and work is underway on manufacturing and charging plants.

He announced that 30 charging plants from China will soon arrive in Pakistan, which will be installed across the country.

He also expressed hope that by the end of this year, the required number of electric charging plants will be set up nationwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI foreign investors Pakistan Business Forum tax regime Malik Khuda Bakhsh FY26 budget ADN Group FPCCI Energy Committee

Comments

200 characters

FY26 budget: Govt urged to introduce fixed tax regime for traders

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

FBR introduces major changes to EFS

Federal Cabinet: portfolios assigned to new inductees

TCP proposes issuance of bonds to clear huge mark-up on its loans

Cement makers: CCP keeps up efforts to combat cartelisation

No fresh registrations: SMEs forced to run businesses with unregistered title: KTBA

Read more stories