BankIslami launches first ‘all-women’ branch

KARACHI: BankIslami has launched its first fully women-managed branch in Karachi to promote gender inclusivity in the workplace.

The branch, operated entirely by female employees, is an initiative aimed at empowering women as both professionals and customers in Pakistan’s financial sector.

This launch also reinforces the Bank’s mission of “Saving Humanity from Riba”, a vision rooted in promoting ethical and inclusive financial practices across the nation.

Women’s representation in the workforce in Pakistan stands at just 21 percent a figure far below the global average. With this initiative, BankIslami aims to open opportunities and break barriers in an industry that has long underserved women.

Rizwan Ata, CEO and President has said that it’s about creating a future where women are fully represented in the workforce and have the chance to lead and thrive. Inclusivity isn’t optional, it is essential.

This initiative is supported by the Asian Development Bank’s Women’s Finance Exchange (gWFX), which is providing gender sensitivity training to BankIslami staff to help turn this vision into reality.

Zulfiqar Lehri, Group Head of Retail Banking said that with this initiative, BankIslami is not only empowering female employees by providing them with job opportunities but also offering customers a truly inclusive banking experience.

