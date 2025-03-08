Minister reviews preparations for 35th National Games

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Friday chaired a regarding the 35th National Games, here at the National Hockey Stadium.

The Director General Sports Punjab, Khizer Afzal Chaudhry, briefed the participants of the meeting regarding preparations for the 35th National Games, mentioning that training camps would be set up after Eid for the Karachi event.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister for Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, expressed the hope that athletes from Punjab would perform exceptionally well in the National Games to be held in Karachi.

He further emphasized that provincial coaches should conduct talent hunts in various cities to select the best athletes. He clarified that the selection of athletes for the National Games would be done in collaboration with the sports associations, ensuring that the trials are held based on merit.

