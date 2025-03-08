AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-03-08

Minister reviews preparations for 35th National Games

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Friday chaired a regarding the 35th National Games, here at the National Hockey Stadium.

The Director General Sports Punjab, Khizer Afzal Chaudhry, briefed the participants of the meeting regarding preparations for the 35th National Games, mentioning that training camps would be set up after Eid for the Karachi event.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister for Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, expressed the hope that athletes from Punjab would perform exceptionally well in the National Games to be held in Karachi.

He further emphasized that provincial coaches should conduct talent hunts in various cities to select the best athletes. He clarified that the selection of athletes for the National Games would be done in collaboration with the sports associations, ensuring that the trials are held based on merit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Games Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar

Comments

200 characters

Minister reviews preparations for 35th National Games

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

FBR introduces major changes to EFS

Federal Cabinet: portfolios assigned to new inductees

TCP proposes issuance of bonds to clear huge mark-up on its loans

Cement makers: CCP keeps up efforts to combat cartelisation

No fresh registrations: SMEs forced to run businesses with unregistered title: KTBA

Read more stories