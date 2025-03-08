Food safety teams active from sehri to iftar

LAHORE: The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority on Friday conducted a grand operation across Punjab to ensure safe and hygienic food during Ramazan.

A total of 3,330 food units were inspected, resulting in six cases being registered and one suspect arrested. Authorities sealed 15 sehri and iftar points, while 370 units were fined Rs5.389 million for violations.

During crackdown, 215kg of counterfeit tea, 10,293 litres of substandard oil, 1,785 litres of adulterated milk and over 1,000kg of Pakoras were confiscated and discarded. A counterfeit tea production unit in Nishtar was raided leading to arrest of its owner. The unit was involved in repackaging used tea leaves into fake branded packaging. Several renowned breakfast restaurants were also sealed due to poor hygiene standards.

