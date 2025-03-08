CM emphasises canal desilting under Lahore Development Programme

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting regarding the Lahore Development Programme in which progress being made on the Lahore Development Project was reviewed. Deputy Commissioner Lahore presented a report on the Lahore Development Plan. The Chief Minister directed to carry out desilting of the canal. She directed to build a sewage system keeping in mind its future needs.

CM Punjab was apprised in the briefing that WASA will lay a total of 780 kilometres of new pipes of one to six feet diameter in Lahore. In the first phase, 450 kilometres of sewage pipes will be laid in Lahore. The contract is being launched through the ‘Lahore Development Management Information System.’ NESPAK will inspect the project through the ‘Inspector App’.

It was further informed in the briefing that digital tracking can be done through the ‘Lahore Development Management Information System.’ Physical and financial progress can also be checked through the Lahore Development Management Information System. By adopting transparency in the Lahore Development Plan, Rs 16 billion have been saved.

In the first phase, construction, renovation and development of six zones in Lahore will be done. The development plan includes construction of water supply, drainage system, connecting roads and streets pavement. Installation of street lights and rehabilitation of parks are also included in the development plan.

The CM said, “Streets in villages should be paved on the same pattern and quality as in cities. No compromise will be made on the quality of development projects.”

