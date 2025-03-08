AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-08

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Are the two equal or one is more equal than the other?’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

“All are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

“Yep that’s a much quoted line from the book Animal Farm by George Orwell but if you are referring to key differences in administration between say Nawaz Sharif and The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless….”

“Nah, that will be comparing bananas and beetroot…”

“Hey, that’s not the right expression – it’s apples and oranges.”

“I am sorry we in the Land of the Pure are currently the trailblazers in the world with panache of who runs what and apples and oranges do not fit the two people you referred to. And I think I know who the beetroot is …”

“Be careful my friend, careful; what panache? And how are we the trailblazers?”

“Well to have a non-representative government take decisions, I mean I ask you which of three major European countries heads of government are representing the majority of their people – Starmer is floundering all over the place, macron’s party lost, but he cobbled a coalition to keep out the Far Right as will Germany though the lost candidate OlafScholz is the one leading Germany into negotiations on Ukraine…”

“But to allow the Far Right…”

“I am as much against the Far Right’s racist policies as the current heads of these countries governments, but if that’s the way the general public of that country feels then doesn’t democracy dictate that they be allowed to come to power.”

“That, my friend, is the least subtle support to the establishment in countries around the world that I have ever heard!”

“I hope you are not being sarcastic in the land of the Pure but going back to Orwell’s much quoted line let me give you some examples: Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) is more equal than any other member of the party. As is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (BBZ)…”

“Well, I agree but one observation: NMN and daddy’s pictures grace Lahore streets though the tribunals have yet to rule on the election results’…”

“Hmmm I heard accidents are up in…”

“Shut up anyway, BBZ does not listen to his daddy as much.”

“Right but then there is The Brown Pope and Faisal Vawda – one heads a powerful ministry and the cricket board while the other is the narrative maker…”

“So are the two equal or one is more equal than the other?”

“I think the question is who is more important and who is more successful.”

“Can we bring in other…other ingredients into the pot?”

“That’s the problem with you politicians – you must learn to keep the recipe simple.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Are the two equal or one is more equal than the other?’

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

FBR introduces major changes to EFS

Federal Cabinet: portfolios assigned to new inductees

TCP proposes issuance of bonds to clear huge mark-up on its loans

Cement makers: CCP keeps up efforts to combat cartelisation

No fresh registrations: SMEs forced to run businesses with unregistered title: KTBA

Read more stories