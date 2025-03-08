AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025
Markets Print 2025-03-08

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 6-month low

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell more than 2% to end at a six-month low on Friday, as technology stocks tracked Wall Street declines and a stronger yen weighed on exporters.

The Nikkei closed down 2.17% at 36,887.17, its lowest close since September 18, after touching 36,813.62 during the session, also its lowest intraday level since that day.

The index lost 7.5% so far this year to become the second-worst performer among major Asian markets.

The broader Topix slipped 1.56% to 2,708.59.

Wall Street stocks finished lower overnight, with the Nasdaq confirming it has been in a correction since December on the uncertainty surrounding US trade policy.

The Nasdaq has fallen 10.4% from a record-high close on December 16. An index of chipmakers dropped 4.5% on Thursday.

“We saw some negative cues for Japanese shares, including overnight declines in US stocks and a stronger yen,” said Kentaro Hayashi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Wall Street Technology stocks Japan’s Nikkei share

