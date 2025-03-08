Japan’s Nikkei ends at 6-month low

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell more than 2% to end at a six-month low on Friday, as technology stocks tracked Wall Street declines and a stronger yen weighed on exporters.

The Nikkei closed down 2.17% at 36,887.17, its lowest close since September 18, after touching 36,813.62 during the session, also its lowest intraday level since that day.

The index lost 7.5% so far this year to become the second-worst performer among major Asian markets.

The broader Topix slipped 1.56% to 2,708.59.

Wall Street stocks finished lower overnight, with the Nasdaq confirming it has been in a correction since December on the uncertainty surrounding US trade policy.

The Nasdaq has fallen 10.4% from a record-high close on December 16. An index of chipmakers dropped 4.5% on Thursday.

“We saw some negative cues for Japanese shares, including overnight declines in US stocks and a stronger yen,” said Kentaro Hayashi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.