Fly Jinnah launches non-stop Lahore to Muscat flights

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces the launch of its new service connecting Lahore to Muscat in Oman, further expanding its international network. Starting from April 1, 2025, Fly Jinnah will operate non-stop flights between Allama Iqbal International Airport and Muscat International Airport, three times a week, providing travelers with an affordable and convenient travel option between Pakistan and Oman.

The addition of Muscat to Fly Jinnah’s Lahore network strengthens the airline’s international connectivity, which already includes popular destinations such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as Sharjah and Bahrain.

