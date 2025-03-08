AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-08

FBL, Akhuwat Foundation & TCF partner for interest-free solar financing

Published 08 Mar, 2025

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s largest Islamic banks, has strengthened its commitment to sustainability and women’s empowerment by partnering with Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM) and The Citizens Foundation (TCF).

Under this collaboration, the Bank aims to provide women with interest-free solar financing. Launched on International Women’s Day, this initiative reflects FBL’s long-term vision of creating an equitable and sustainable future while making a real impact through corporate social responsibility.

The partnership was formalised with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing at Faysal House. This initiative will allow educators and women across Pakistan to install solar systems with flexible repayment plans.

The signing ceremony was attended by Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder of Akhuwat Foundation, and the senior management of FBL.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank, stated: “At Faysal Bank, we believe that true progress is driven by sustainability and empowerment, leading to meaningful action.

Through this initiative, we are not only promoting renewable energy but also alleviating financial burdens and fostering long-term resilience for women. In line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, Accelerate Action, we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future—one where all women have the opportunity to thrive“.

Dr Amjad Saqib, Founder Akhuwat Foundation, said: “Our collaboration is a step toward creating a more sustainable and equitable society. By offering interest-free solar financing, we are not only contributing to environmental conservation but also uplifting women and educators, providing them with financial independence and a cleaner, greener future. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Faysal Bank for supporting this noble cause.”

