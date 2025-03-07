AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Sports

PTV beat SBP by 3 wickets to clinch President’s Trophy Grade-I title

BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2025 10:43pm

Amad Butt-led Pakistan Television (PTV) beat State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by three wickets in the final to clinch the President’s Trophy Grade-I title at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday night, the PCB said in a statement.

Amad has also completed the double of leading Sialkot to Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 and PTV to President’s Trophy Grade-I triumphs.

PTV’s Muhammad Shahzad was named player of the match for his first innings burst of 5-29, including a hat-trick and an unbeaten 125.

Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 69 for one, requiring another 84 runs to win, PTV lost six wickets in the process but achieved the target in the 41st over.

Left-hand batter Shamyl Hussain, who returned undefeated on 44 at the end of the third day’s play, went on to score a half-century before getting out for 58 off 67 balls. His innings included seven fours.

For SBP, left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti took four wickets for 58 in 13.1 and ended up taking seven scalps in the match.

President’s Trophy Grade-I final starts today

Scores in brief:

PTV beat SBP by three wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

SBP 205 all out, 54.2 overs (Imran Butt 89, Rameez Aziz 40; Muhammad Shahzad 5-29, Ali Usman 2-10) and 264 all out, 76.2 overs (Rameez Aziz 47, Saud Shakeel 45, Imran Butt 42; Amad Butt 5-84, Ali Usman 2-23, Mohammad Ibtisam 2-58)

PTV 317 all out, 89.2 overs (Muhammad Shahzad 125 not out, Waqar Hussain 106; Kashif Bhatti 3-53, Mohammad Abbas 3-71, Niaz Khan 3-74) and 154-7, 40.1 overs (Shamyl Hussain 58; Kashif Bhatti 4-58)

Player of the match – Muhammad Shahzad (PTV)

