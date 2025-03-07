AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
No nuclear talks letter received from Trump: Iran UN mission

AFP Published 07 Mar, 2025

UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s mission to the United Nations said on Friday that no letter had been received from US President Donald Trump pressing for talks on preventing the development of nuclear weapons.

Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal

“We have not received such a letter so far,” said a spokesman for Iran’s embassy to the UN after Tehran’s foreign minister told AFP Friday that the country would not negotiate so long as the United States applies “maximum pressure.”

