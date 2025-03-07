AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US job growth picks up in February; unemployment rate rises to 4.1%

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 07:30pm

WASHINGTON: U.S. job growth picked up in February and the unemployment rate edged up to 4.1%, but growing uncertainty over trade policy and deep federal government spending cuts could erode the labor market’s resilience in the months ahead.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 151,000 jobs last month after rising by a downwardly revised 125,000 in January, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its closely watched employment report on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 160,000 jobs after a previously reported 143,000 gain in January. Estimates ranged from 30,000 to 300,000 positions.

The rise in the unemployment rate was from 4.0% in January.

The report was the first under President Donald Trump’s watch. The Trump administration’s back-and-forth trade policy was making it hard for businesses to plan ahead, economists said. Business and consumer confidence have plunged since January, erasing all the gains notched in the aftermath of Trump’s election victory in November.

The stock market has sold off, with all three major indexes on Wall Street negative this year and the Nasdaq Composite in correction territory since peaking last December.

US federal workers receive second email on justifying jobs

Trade policy whiplash

Trump triggered a trade war this week, slapping a new 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%. But on Thursday, Trump exempted goods from both Canada and Mexico under a North American trade pact for a month from the 25% duty.

Layoffs of probationary federal government workers by tech billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, did not show up in the employment report as most of the purge happened outside the survey week. But hiring and funding freezes slowed government employment, one of the main pillars of job growth in recent years. A bigger hit on government payrolls is expected in March’s report.

On-and-off freezes on government funding have thrown out of work some of the contractors and employees at entities that receive federal grants. With most of the recent job gains concentrated in low-paying industries like leisure and hospitality, this could worsen what some economists have described as a white-collar recession.

For now, the labor market is underpinning the economy, which continues to expand, though at a very moderate pace.

A drop in consumer spending and homebuilding and surge in the trade deficit in January linked to tariffs led many economists to slash their gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for the first quarter to below a 1.5% annualized rate from around 2.0% last month. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP contracting at a 2.4% rate.

The economy grew at a 2.3% pace in the fourth quarter. Labor market stability could buy the Federal Reserve more time to keep interest rates unchanged while policymakers monitor the economic impact of tariffs and an immigration crackdown.

The Fed left its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 4.25%-4.50% range in January, having reduced it by 100 basis points since September, when it embarked on its policy easing cycle. The policy rate was hiked by 5.25 percentage points in 2022 and 2023 to tame inflation.

USA US economy us jobs

Comments

200 characters

US job growth picks up in February; unemployment rate rises to 4.1%

Arrest of Kabul bombing suspect illustrates vital US-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation: US State Dept

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 surges nearly 700 points

Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Trump signs order to establish strategic bitcoin reserve

PM meets prominent business figures as govt eyes economic boost

Govt planning to borrow Rs1.25trn from banks to clear circular debt, says brokerage house

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Oil set for weekly drop on tariff uncertainty and supply boost

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Read more stories