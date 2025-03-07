AIRLINK 178.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
BOP 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
FCCL 45.49 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (8.26%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
FLYNG 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.16%)
HUBC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
MLCF 56.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (3.8%)
OGDC 223.42 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.38%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 186.39 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
PRL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
SEARL 94.45 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (3.71%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SSGC 35.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.18%)
SYM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand ‘hopeful’ over Henry injury for India final

AFP Published 07 Mar, 2025 01:47pm

DUBAI: New Zealand are “hopeful” pace bowler Matt Henry will recover from a shoulder injury in time for their Champions Trophy final against India on Sunday, coach Gary Stead said.

Henry is racing to be fit for the title clash in Dubai after injuring his right shoulder while taking a catch in the semi-final win over South Africa on Wednesday.

Henry has been key to New Zealand’s hopes in the 50-over tournament and returned figures of 5-42 against India in a dead-rubber group match that the Black Caps lost.

“We’ve had some scans and stuff done on him and we’re going to give him every chance to be playing in this match,” Stead said on Friday.

“So still a little bit unknown at this stage. He’s obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder.

“Hopeful he will be okay.”

Henry took a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen in South Africa’s chase of 363 in Lahore and landed awkwardly. He went off the field but returned to bowl two more overs in his spell of seven.

“I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl,” said Stead.

With Trent Boult and Tim Southee retired, New Zealand have depended on their inexperienced pace bowlers to get early breakthroughs.

Apart from Henry, who is a veteran of 91 ODIs, fellow quicks Will O’Rourke and Kyle Jamieson have 29 ODI matches between them.

“We’re possibly one of the most inexperienced groups that are here,” Stead said of his pace attack.

“And Will O’Rourke, Kyle Jamieson, for example, they haven’t played a lot of one-day cricket or ICC tournament cricket either.

“So for them to keep standing up on this stage is very good, especially after the loss of a Southee, a Bolt.”

Coup for New Zealand

New Zealand’s men won their only white-ball global tournament in 2000 when they beat India to lift the Champions Trophy.

However, the New Zealand women’s team last year won the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

“I think if New Zealand can get up and win this, it’d be a real credit to the players and what they’ve done,” said Stead.

India chasing Champions Trophy history, NZ ready to scrap

“They’re a tight-knit bunch. We enjoy each other’s company and I’m sure it’ll be a real coup for New Zealand, especially here in Dubai after the women won the T20 World Cup here as well.”

New Zealand are particularly wary of India’s spin force that got them bowled out for 205 in their chase of 250 in the two sides’ group match in Dubai.

Varun Chakravarthy played his first match of the tournament as part of a four-pronged spin attack to claim match-winning figures of 5-42.

A mystery spinner who has many variations up his sleeve, Chakravarthy is a serious threat on a pitch that helps slower bowlers and where run-scoring is tough.

“So for us it’s just being nice and clear on our plans and working out. So who knows? They might have off days as well, and that could be in our advantage.”

Gary stead ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Varun Chakravarthy 2025 Champions Trophy New Zealand VS south africa semi final Champions Trophy final New Zealand beat South Africa New Zealand VS india final

Comments

200 characters

New Zealand ‘hopeful’ over Henry injury for India final

APTMA speaks about challenges facing industry

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 surges nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

Govt planning to borrow Rs1.25trn from banks to clear circular debt, says brokerage house

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia to reach $1 trillion deal

Oil set for biggest weekly drop since October on tariff uncertainty, supply gains

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Read more stories