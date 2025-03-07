AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (8.28%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
HUBC 131.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.30 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.28%)
OGDC 224.79 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (0.99%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.01%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
POWER 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
PPL 187.01 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.64%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
SEARL 94.90 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (4.21%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 35.31 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.91%)
SYM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.38%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.29%)
WAVESAPP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,128 Increased By 105.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,230 Increased By 624.9 (1.71%)
KSE100 114,522 Increased By 808.7 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,485 Increased By 183.2 (0.52%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian says its troops capture another village in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 11:52am

MOSCOW: The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had captured another village in eastern Ukraine as it advances westward through the region of Donetsk more than three years into its invasion of its smaller neighbour.

A ministry statement said Russian forces had captured the village of Andriivka - west of the logistics centre of Kurakhove, which Moscow said it had taken in early January. The General Staff of Ukraine’s military made no mention of Andriivka falling into Russian hands.

But in a late evening report, it mentioned the settlement as one of five that had come under attack during 17 attempts by Russian forces to pierce Ukrainian defences in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk region.

Russia says seized two new villages in eastern Ukraine

The report said one armed clash was still going on late in the evening.

The unofficial Ukrainian military blog DeepState, which outlines the frontline positions of both sides based on open sources, said it was uncertain who controlled Andriivka. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts from either side.

Russia’s military has concentrated on securing Ukraine’s eastern Donbas, made up of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, after failing in the weeks after the February 2022 invasion to advance on the capital Kyiv.

Moscow controls about 2 % of Ukrainian territory and for months has been reporting a slow but steady advance westward across Donetsk, capturing village after village.

Fighting has focused on the town of Pokrovsk, also a logistics hub and the site of Ukraine’s only colliery producing coking coal for steelmaking.

The colliery has been closed down as Russian forces approached.

Ukrainian military officials and commentators have been reporting successes in recent weeks in defending Pokrovsk and a decline in Russian attempts to storm it.

Russian defence ministry Kurakhove

Comments

200 characters

Russian says its troops capture another village in eastern Ukraine

APTMA speaks about challenges facing industry

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Oil set for biggest weekly drop since October on tariff uncertainty, supply gains

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Read more stories