JGB yields track German peers to fresh 16-year peaks

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields extended their climb to fresh 16-year highs on Friday, tracking soaring German bund yields on Berlin’s plans for a massive spending package.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 1.525% and earlier touched 1.53%, the highest level since June 2009.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield hits near 16-year high after sell-off in German bonds

The 20-year yield added 2 bps to 2.22%, a level not seen since October 2008. Most other tenors had yet to trade, as of 0034 GMT.