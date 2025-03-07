AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
Markets

JGB yields track German peers to fresh 16-year peaks

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 11:48am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields extended their climb to fresh 16-year highs on Friday, tracking soaring German bund yields on Berlin’s plans for a massive spending package.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 1.525% and earlier touched 1.53%, the highest level since June 2009.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield hits near 16-year high after sell-off in German bonds

The 20-year yield added 2 bps to 2.22%, a level not seen since October 2008. Most other tenors had yet to trade, as of 0034 GMT.

Japanese government bond

