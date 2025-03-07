AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
Mar 07, 2025
World

US to reportedly use AI to revoke visas of students it sees as Hamas supporters

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 10:35am

WASHINGTON: The US State Department will use artificial intelligence to revoke visas of foreign students who it perceives as supporters of Palestinian Hamas, Axios reported on Thursday, citing senior State Department officials.

Fox News separately reported the State Department revoked the visa of a student who allegedly participated in what the department termed as “Hamas-supporting disruptions.”

The revocation marked the first such action, according to the report. The State Department was working with the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, according to Axios.

The State Department did not comment directly on the reports but Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on social media that the United States “has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists.” He added that “violators of US law - including international students - face visa denial or revocation, and deportation.”

The other two departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January to combat antisemitism and has pledged to deport non-citizen college students and others who took part in pro-Palestinian protests that have been ongoing for months amid Israel’s military assault on Gaza after Hamas’ October 2023 attack.

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

The AI-fueled “Catch and Revoke” effort will include AI-assisted reviews of tens of thousands of student visa holders’ social media accounts, Axios reported.

Axios said officials were checking news reports of demonstrations against Israel’s policies and Jewish students’ lawsuits highlighting foreign nationals allegedly engaging in antisemitism.

The Fox News report did not mention any details about the person whose visa was revoked except that it was revoked on Wednesday, that the person was a university student and that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement will proceed with removing that person from the country.

It cited a State Department spokesperson.

Some pro-Palestinian groups are Jewish themselves and many protesters have denounced antisemitism and Hamas.

There have been incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia in pro-Palestinian protests and pro-Israeli counter-protests.

The Trump administration has thus far announced no steps aimed at countering Islamophobia.

Trump has said he will stop federal funding for educational institutions that allow what he called illegal protests.

“Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or arrested,” Trump said on Tuesday.

The US Constitution’s First Amendment protects freedom of speech and assembly.

Free speech advocates like the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and pro-Palestinian groups expressed alarm over the Axios report.

AI tools “cannot be relied on to parse the nuances of expression about complex and contested matters like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Sarah McLaughlin, a scholar at the foundation, said. Washington has designated Hamas as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

The Hamas group’s October 7, 2023 attack killed 1,200 people, with over 250 taken as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza authorities.

It has internally displaced nearly everyone there and led to accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies.

