China rare earth exports drop 3% over January-February

BEIJING: China’s exports of rare earths declined 3% in the first two months of 2025 from the same period a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world’s largest producer stood at 8,511 metric tons during those months, the data showed.

Imports tumbled 24.1% to 16,922.2 tons.

China’s exports and imports return to growth, signalling demand recovery

China combines data for January and February to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holidays.

Rare earths are used in a wide range of products from lasers and military equipment to electric vehicles, wind turbines and consumer electronics.