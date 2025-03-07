AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for weekly drop on tariff uncertainty and supply boost

Reuters Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices rose on Friday but were set for close to a 4% weekly decline as uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies raised concern over demand growth while major producers prepared to increase output.

Brent crude futures rose 93 cents, or 1.34%, to $70.39 a barrel by 1017 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 88 cents, or 1.33%, to $67.24 a barrel.

“The OPEC+ decision to unwind voluntary cuts sent oil prices tumbling below $69 a barrel, and today the market is bouncing back with comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicating the U.S. aim is to reduce Iranian crude exports to a trickle,” said Harry Tchilinguirian at Onyx Capital Group.

“We think many price-sensitive buyers, like Chinese refiners, are coming out of the woodwork to pick up attractively priced Brent.”

However, for the week Brent is down 3.8%, set for its biggest weekly decline since the week of November 11. WTI is set to finish 3.7% down for its biggest weekly drop since the week of January 21.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is considering a plan to inspect Iranian oil tankers at sea, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter, continuing efforts to drive down Iranian oil exports to zero.

Oil eases in choppy trading

Global markets have been whipsawed by fluctuating trade policy in the U.S., the world’s biggest oil consumer.

“Volatility remains high, with concerns over retaliatory measures from U.S. tariff moves set to further hinder economic recovery in the major economies,” said Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty.

“China has indicated it may introduce further stimulus measures to cushion the blow of U.S. tariffs, and this helped to boost sentiment that demand growth may be better than previously feared.”

On Thursday Trump suspended the 25% tariffs he had imposed on most goods from Canada and Mexico until April 2, though steel and aluminium tariffs would still take effect on March 12.

Brent prices on Wednesday fell to their lowest since December 2021 after U.S. crude inventories rose and OPEC+ announced its decision to increase output quotas.

The group said on Monday that it had decided to proceed with a planned April output increase, adding 138,000 barrels per day to the market.

Some analysts suggested that the increases could be paused after the initial barrels are brought in.

Any further decisions are likely to depend on oil prices, with tariffs playing a significant role in influencing these, said Tamas Varga, analyst at oil broker PVM.

OPEC Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil set for weekly drop on tariff uncertainty and supply boost

Arrest of Kabul bombing suspect illustrates vital US-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation: US State Dept

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 surges nearly 700 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Trump signs order to establish strategic bitcoin reserve

PM meets prominent business figures as govt eyes economic boost

Govt planning to borrow Rs1.25trn from banks to clear circular debt, says brokerage house

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia to reach $1 trillion deal

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Read more stories