AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
World Print 2025-03-07

UN releases $110m after ‘brutal’ global aid cuts

AFP Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

GENEVA: The UN said Thursday it was allocating $110 million from its emergency fund for life-saving assistance in several countries after “brutal” cuts in global humanitarian aid.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump decided shortly after returning to office to freeze virtually all foreign aid spending.

“For countries battered by conflict, climate change and economic turmoil, brutal funding cuts don’t mean that humanitarian needs disappear,” United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement.

The money will come from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund.

Rights groups say the sweeping cuts by the United States, traditionally the world’s largest humanitarian donor, have already hurt millions.

The UN did not mention the US by name, but cautioned that “more than 300 million people around the world urgently need humanitarian aid, but funding has been dwindling annually, with this year’s levels projected to drop to a record low”. It said the released emergency funds would help boost life-saving assistance in 10 of the world’s most underfunded and neglected crises across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

A third of the money would go to war-ravaged Sudan and neighbouring Chad, which is hosting large numbers of Sudanese refugees.

“The funds will also bolster the humanitarian response in Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Honduras, Mauritania, Niger, Somalia, Venezuela and Zambia”, the statement said.

Life-saving initiatives to protect vulnerable people from climate shocks would also be supported, it added. “Today’s emergency fund allocation channels resources swiftly to where they’re needed most,” Fletcher said. The UN’s CERF fund typically allocates resources twice a year for underfunded emergencies as a way to spotlight the need for additional funding from member states and others.

US UN UNITED NATIONS climate change US President Donald Trump Humanitarian Aid Global aid UN aid chief Tom Fletcher UN Central Emergency Response Fund

