Unmanned aircraft: SIFC EC issues direction to MoD on area demarcation

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has directed the Ministry of Defence (Aviation) on area demarcation for usage of unmanned aircraft in the country by March 30, 2025, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

These directions have also been issued to the Secretary Interior, the Chief Secretaries of all the provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Ministry of Defence (Aviation) informed the EC at its recent meeting that focal points have been nominated by the concerned stakeholders and template for creation of areas has been drafted.

It was also decided Ministry of Defence (Aviation) to follow specific directions of SIFC as discussed in the Working Group on June 6, 2024, for the development of software to be completed by March 30, 2025.

The Cabinet Division has been directed to place the agenda of civil unmanned aircraft rules before the CCLC in the next meeting.

All concerned stakeholders to complete respective area demarcation by non-extendable deadline of March 31, 2025.

On the issue of status of industry to warehousing and logistics, the meeting was informed that the prime minister during the meeting with National Associations of Chambers held on May 30, 2024, announced to award “industry” status to WLA.

The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) submitted the summary for the ECC’s approval on December 13, 2024, which approved the case, and forwarded it to the federal cabinet for ratification. The secretary Cabinet apprised that approval of the Federal Cabinet has been granted on January 21, 2025.

After discussion, the EC directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to prepare comprehensive plan and rules for modern warehousing and logistics by March 30, 2025.

Out of court settlement agreement between National Highways Authority (NHA) and BinaPuri: The EC was informed that due to wrong cancellation of M/s BinaPuri (Malaysian company) contract for M-9, the company went in litigation and won the case for payment of damages.

Despite rejection of multiple appeals of NHA in Court of Law, payment was not made by NHA resulting in accumulation of interest on principle amount and damaging the country’s repute abroad.

M/s BinaPuri approached SIFC for resolution of the issue and a high-level meeting chaired by Minister for Communication directed the NHA for an out of court settlement.

On the request of the SIFC, the Ministry of Law and Justice opined for an out of court settlement to avoid further financial burden of approximately 50 per cent of the principal amount as interest.

On January 26, 2025, both parties agreed to Rs1.29 billion settlement, requiring payment by NHA within 60 working days (deadline April 9, 2025), and in case of delay beyond 60 working days, with 10 per cent interest on Rs1.29 billion will be levied from the date of signing of settlement agreement.

The EC took the following decisions; (i) The Ministry of Communication/NHA to expedite process of approval and submit the PC-1 to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives;(ii) The NHA will be responsible for timely submission of documents with relevant forums to facilitate payment within the agreed timelines; and (iii) The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives to facilitate early approvals and release of finances as per agreed time line (April 2, 2025).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025