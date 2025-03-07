WCLA commences conservation of key shrines in Uch Sharif

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has commenced the conservation and up-gradation of key shrines in Uch Sharif in Bahawalpur district under the sufi trail/pilgrim trail project.

This significant initiative aims to restore and enhance the historical and cultural importance of the region, improving accessibility and promoting religious tourism, disclosed WCLA on Thursday.

The project focuses on the preservation of seven revered shrines including Hazrat Jalal-ud-Din Surkh Posh Bukhari, Hazrat Makhdoom Jahania Jahan Gasht, Hazrat Badar-ud-Din Naqvi, Hazrat Fazal-ud-Din Ladla, Masjid-e-Hajaat, Hazrat Rajan Qataal, and Hazrat Mehboob Subhani.

The conservation work includes roof treatment, waterproofing, woodwork, surface rendering, flooring, electrification, and illumination.

Some shrines, such as Hazrat Badar-ud-Din Naqvi and Hazrat Fazal-ud-Din Ladla will also undergo structural consolidation and the reconstruction of verandas and shelter rooms.

In addition to shrine restoration, the project also aims to enhance the pilgrim trail infrastructure by developing gateways, parking areas, a tourist facilitation centre, restrooms, ablution areas and drinking water facilities.

The streets leading to the shrines will undergo surfacing improvements, and signages will be installed to assist visitors. Furthermore, the project includes the implementation of an underground sewerage and drainage system, the provision of sheltered sitting spaces, and the illumination of the entire pilgrim route, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for visitors.

The conservation and up-gradation work is expected to be a transformative step in promoting Uch Sharif as a significant religious and cultural destination.

Speaking about the project, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that the conservation of these historic shrines is not just about preservation, it is about reviving the spiritual and cultural legacy of Uch Sharif. “Through this initiative, we aim to improve religious tourism, provide modern amenities to visitors, and create opportunities for local artisans. This project reflects our commitment to safeguarding our heritage while making it more accessible to the world,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the city of Uch, frequently referred to as Uch Sharif, is a historic city, which many historians believe that it may have been founded as Alexandria on the Indus, a town founded by Alexander the Great during his invasion of the Indus Valley.

Uch was a regional metropolitan centre between the 12th and 17th centuries and became a refuge for Muslim religious scholars fleeing persecution from other lands. Though Uch is now a relatively small city, it is renowned for its intact historic urban fabric, and for its collection of shrines dedicated to Muslim mystics (Sufis) from 12th to 15th centuries that are embellished with extensive tile work, and were built in the distinct architectural style of southern Punjab.

The city houses 17 tiled funerary monuments and associated structures remain tightly knit into the urban fabric of Uch.

The shrines are built in a regional vernacular style particular to southern Punjab, with tile work imported from the nearby city of Multan. These structures were typically domed tombs on octagonal bases, with elements of Tughlaq military architecture.

