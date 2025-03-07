Wafi Energy Pakistan Ltd empowers female drivers in Pakistan

KARACHI: In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (formerly Shell Pakistan Limited) hosted a vehicle maintenance and safety awareness session at Bahria Filling Station, Karachi.

The event aimed to equip women with essential vehicle maintenance skills, promoting confidence and safety on the road.

During the session, female participants received hands-on training in essential car care practices such as oil changes, tyre pressure checks, understanding dashboard indicators, and recognizing fuel quality. The event also featured expert guidance on road safety and emergency handling, empowering women to feel more self-reliant and secure while driving.

Zubair Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of Wafi Energy Pakistan has said that Wafi Energy, recognizes the significance of enabling safe, independent mobility for women. “Through this initiative, we aim to provide female drivers with the knowledge and tools that promote both their confidence and road safety”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025