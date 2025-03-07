AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Published 07 Mar, 2025

Punjab launches Rs1.2bn citrus restoration initiative

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a citrus restoration initiative worth Rs1.2 billion to establish certified nurseries, develop new orchards, and boost production and exports, all aimed at strengthening the national economy.

Pakistan’s annual citrus exports have dropped significantly, from $200 million to $130 million, due to the adverse effects of climate change. This has led to the deterioration of citrus orchards, with trees succumbing to various diseases, reducing both the size and shelf life of the fruit.

This issue was highlighted during a meeting chaired by Punjab Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani where efforts to revive the citrus industry in the province were reviewed.

Reviving the citrus sector remains a top priority of the Punjab government. Minister Kirmani emphasized the importance of increasing citrus exports and improving its value chain to meet international standards. He also highlighted the ongoing initiatives aimed at restoring citrus orchards and boosting production.

The meeting was attended by several key figures, including Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Deputy Convener of the Citrus Development Task Force Punjab Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and Secretary Industries, Commerce & Investment Umar Masood.

Minister Kirmani further explained that the citrus revival programme aims to develop certified citrus plants using modern agricultural technologies while providing farmers with the necessary technical support. Officially registered nurseries will be set up in Punjab to enhance production quality through certified citrus plants, and citrus zoning will be implemented.

The Minister also stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to reduce post-harvest losses in citrus farming and to guide farmers on the timely pruning of trees. He mentioned that funds are being allocated to make the Citrus Research Institute in Sargodha more effective in introducing improved seed varieties and new farming techniques. A sub-committee, led by Deputy Convener Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, was formed to focus on the citrus restoration programme. The Minister also directed that, after consultations with all citrus stakeholders, practical proposals be developed and forwarded to the Chief Minister of Punjab for approval.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo underlined the importance of ensuring the availability of high-quality, cost-effective citrus plants and taking urgent steps to control diseases in citrus orchards for improved yields. The Punjab government is also collaborating with private institutions to establish modern citrus orchards and processing units, which will provide technical support to farmers and enhance the overall quality and production of citrus.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Deputy Convener of the Citrus Task Force, noted the concerning decline in Pakistan’s citrus exports and emphasized the need for targeted technical guidance for citrus farmers, exploration of new citrus varieties, and support for nursery businesses, particularly in Sargodha. He also called for the establishment of a Development Board dedicated to orchard restoration.

