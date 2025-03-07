AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Tarar informs Senate: Number of centres providing ART significantly up by end-2024

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate that the number of centres providing anti retroviral therapy (ART) has significantly increased from 49 in 2020 to 94 by the end of 2024.

Responding to a calling-attention notice regarding the alarming rise in HIV cases, he assured that the government is fully committed to tackling the issue and considers it a serious public health concern.

He said the 94 screening and treatment centres across the country offer free testing and lifelong treatment services.

The minister acknowledged that despite the increase in facilities, more centres are needed.

He said that 74,029 registered HIV patients are currently receiving treatment, with approximately 100 centres nationwide—serving an average of 750 patients per centre. While this ratio is not entirely inadequate, further expansion would be beneficial, he added.

Emphasising the need for enhanced screening and testing capacity, he called for a more proactive approach to disease control.

He highlighted that early diagnosis plays a crucial role in managing HIV, and advancements in treatment and preventive measures have significantly reduced the stigma and fear associated with the disease.

He also underlined the government’s awareness initiatives, stating that religious scholars have been engaged in educational workshops to promote preventive measures. Under the Preservation Package, government centres are actively working on public awareness campaigns.

The minister assured that the government, in collaboration with international partners and foreign aid agencies, is diligently working to strengthen healthcare interventions and combat the spread of HIV.

