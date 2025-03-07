AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Monthly scholarship to be enhanced from Rs25,000 to Rs60,000

Recorder Report Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 06:20am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Labour, Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has announced to enhance the monthly scholarship from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000, number of internees from 6,000 to 10,000 and duration from six months to one year in the next phase of Chief Minister Internship Programme.

He made this announcement while addressing the Progress Review Session of Chief Minister Internship Programme at the E-Library and Youth Centre, Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC), on Thursday.

Additional Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Mian Usman Ali, Director General e-Governance PITB Sajid Latif, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hasan, Chief Minister Internship Program supervisors, focal persons and a large number of male and female internees were also present on this occasion.

Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, who was the chief guest of the progress review session, directed to establish a complaint cell at the NPSC e-Library. He also directed the officers concerned to resolve the problems of youth on priority basis.

The minister presented souvenirs to Additional Secretary Sports Mian Usman Ali, DG e-Governance PITB Sajid Latif and other officials on this occasion. Additional Secretary Sports Mian Usman Ali also presented a souvenir to Provincial Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar.

Chief Minister Internship Programme Monthly scholarship Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar

