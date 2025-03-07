LHC judge Ch Abdul Aziz resigns

LAHORE: Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday resigned from his office.

Justice Aziz submitted his resignation to the President of Pakistan, citing personal reasons for stepping down and requested immediate acceptance of his resignation. “I was appointed as judge of the LHC in November 2016 and since then I have been performing my duties,” the resignation said.

Justice Aziz said he decided approximately 40,000 cases during his service, but on account of personal problems it had become difficult for him to hold the office of a judge.

Originally from Islamabad, he ranked 19th on the seniority list of the LHC judges and was set to retire on September 08, 2033.

He is the second judge to resign during the last 24 months. Last year in February, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of the LHC had also tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

