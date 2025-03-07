Appointment of Haroon Akhtar Khan as SAPM hailed

LAHORE: Economic experts and industrialists have welcomed the appointment of Haroon Akhtar Khan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in the federal cabinet, considering it a positive step in economic and taxation matters.

In a statement, Mian Abdul Ghaffar, President of the Pakistan Tax Advisors Association, Khawaja Riaz Hussain, General Secretary, Aamir Qadeer, Chairman of the Revenue Advisors Association, Muhammad Ishaq Briar, and industrialist Shehbaz Ali Malik highlighted that Haroon Akhtar Khan had previously served as a Special Assistant during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

During his tenure, the tax collection rate doubled for the first time.

They emphasized that Haroon Akhtar Khan has extensive experience in economic and tax policy, and his inclusion in the cabinet reflects the current government’s strong focus on improving the economy.

His appointment comes at a crucial time when the economy is facing challenges such as fiscal deficits, revenue generation, and investment promotion, all of which require immediate attention. His inclusion in the government is expected to send a positive signal to investors, as he is not only a prominent industrialist but also regarded as an experienced figure in improving the business environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025