Opposition protests, demands early release of PTI Senator

ISLAMABAD: The maiden sitting of the new Senate session, Thursday, was marked with strong protest by the opposition, demanding immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, following his arrest at the hands of Punjab Police.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan struggled to maintain order in the house amidst opposition’s protest against Buppi’s arrest.

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani is not presiding over the session reportedly in protest to the non-implementation, on part of the government, of production order he had earlier issued, of another incarcerated PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhary.

“This session should be stopped right here,” demanded PTI Parliamentary Leader in Senate Barrister Ali Zafar.

“He (Buppi) has been arrested in such a ridiculous and absurd manner. He should be released immediately,” he stated, demanding of the Chair to issue Buppi’s production order.

Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz stated, “We have the video of Aon’s arrest. His house was ransacked before he was arrested.”

He said the due process of law was not followed in arresting Buppi.

Faraz also questioned why the resignation of PTI Senator Sania Nishtar was yet not accepted by the Senate chief.

The Chair sought a detailed report from the Senate Secretariat over non-acceptance of Nishtar’s resignation.

Faced with protesting opposition senators, a visibly perturbed deputy chairman Senate said, he would not “accept any pressure.”

He said Buppi deserves “same amount of respect like all others—but we would not accept any pressure in running the affairs of this house.”

Law Minister Azam Tarar defended Buppi’s arrest. A case was registered against Buppi at a police station in Bahawalpur for illegal hunting of deer, he said, adding that Punjab Police arrested the lawmaker after fulfilling all the legal requirements.

The opposition lawmakers staged a walkout from the house.

Treasury Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar protested over not been given the floor. He exchanged harsh words with the Chair. “You better talk to me with respect,” Kakar told the deputy chairman Senate.

“How can you address the Chair like that — don’t teach me what to do — if you carry on with this kind of behaviour, I would issue a ruling about you,” the deputy chairman responded.

Meanwhile, the Senate passed the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill 2025, moved by the law minister. This bill provides for the appointment of an independent board of governors at the Special Technology Zones Authority.

Two other government bills; Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill 2025 were referred to the relevant Senate standing committees. The house was adjourned till Saturday.

