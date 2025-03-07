PTI leader for narrowing civilians-military ‘divide’

ISLAMABAD: The flamboyant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday admitted that they were not ashamed of maintaining contacts with the establishment as “they are our institutions.”

Talking to journalists outside Parliament House, he said: “We are not at odds with any institution, but what we want from the military is that all state institutions, should stay within their constitutional limits.”

He emphasised the need for narrowing the divide between the people and the military, warning that failure to do so could prove to be damaging for the country.

He further expressed concern that PTI is being obstructed from conducting political activities, with many of their supporters facing arrests and multiple first information reports (FIRs) filed against them nationwide.

He maintained that his party would not be intimidated by such tactics, as it had done nothing wrong and its ongoing battle is solely for supremacy of law and the constitution in the country.

In response to a question, Akbar acknowledged that the KP government shares some responsibility for the worsening law and order situation in the province.

However, he pointed out that the precarious state of affairs is largely due to the country’s flawed foreign policy, particularly concerning Afghanistan, which should be prioritised as our immediate neighbour.

Khan, who is also chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the top parliamentary watchdog, admitted that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has some reservations about PTI, and efforts are being made to address them.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman and our party have certain reservations, and both sides are working to resolve them with a hope to integrate JUI-F into the grand opposition alliance against the government,” he noted.

He added that PTI would communicate the perspectives of both parties to Imran Khan, as the decision on whether JUI-F should be part of grand opposition alliance or not, would be determined by Imran Khan.

To a question, he said that PTI firmly advocates for dialogue; however, it finds itself continually cornered, leaving no choice but to adopt a firm position against the injustices it faces.

Regarding international relations, Akbar remarked that PTI holds no expectations from the United States, clarifying that the notion of PTI depending on the new US administration for Imran Khan’s release is unfounded.

“We have never relied on the US, and we had reservations about the [former] Biden administration’s involvement, particularly its role in orchestrating regime change in Pakistan, which constituted a direct interference in our internal affairs,” he added.

