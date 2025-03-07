AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN experts say Israel again ‘weaponising starvation’ in Gaza

AFP Published 07 Mar, 2025 01:06am

GENEVA: A group of UN human rights experts said Thursday that Israel is again “weaponising starvation” in Gaza by blocking humanitarian aid after the first phase of a ceasefire deal expired.

A fragile ceasefire since January 19 saw an influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza, before Israel on Sunday announced it was blocking deliveries until Palestinian group Hamas accepted its terms for an extension of the ceasefire.

The group of more than 30 experts – specialists in various fields who are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the United Nations – said the Israeli action breached international law.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel would “open the gates of hell” in Gaza if all hostages taken in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks were not returned. Gaza has already been devastated by the war that followed the attacks.

First deadly attack in Israel since Gaza truce began

“Apart from the cruelty of these statements on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan, these moves are patently unlawful under international law,” the experts said.

“As the occupying power, Israel is always obliged to ensure sufficient food, medical supplies and other relief services.”

“Israel is once again weaponising aid. These are serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws, and war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute,” they added.

Israel stopped aid deliveries into Gaza saying they were being diverted by Hamas.

With significant US involvement, Hamas and Israel are arguing over how to extend the ceasefire.

Israel wants an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire until mid-April. It is demanding the return of hostages, the total demilitarisation of Gaza and the departure of Hamas before the second phase of the ceasefire accord starts.

Hamas has demanded that the second phase, which should see the negotiation of a permanent ceasefire, be started and that the group should remain in the territory it has run since 2007.

UN Benjamin Netanyahu Palestinians UN human rights Israel and Hamas Gaza war humanitarian aid into Gaza

Comments

200 characters

UN experts say Israel again ‘weaponising starvation’ in Gaza

COAS Munir vows to bring planners, facilitators of Bannu attack to justice

Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s claims on Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Positive momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,450 points

Govt committed to promoting small, medium enterprises: PM Shehbaz

Mexico won’t have to pay tariffs on USMCA goods until April 2, Trump says

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

PM Shehbaz greenlights National Youth Employment Plan

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

Read more stories