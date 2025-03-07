UN experts say Israel again ‘weaponising starvation’ in Gaza

GENEVA: A group of UN human rights experts said Thursday that Israel is again “weaponising starvation” in Gaza by blocking humanitarian aid after the first phase of a ceasefire deal expired.

A fragile ceasefire since January 19 saw an influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza, before Israel on Sunday announced it was blocking deliveries until Palestinian group Hamas accepted its terms for an extension of the ceasefire.

The group of more than 30 experts – specialists in various fields who are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the United Nations – said the Israeli action breached international law.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel would “open the gates of hell” in Gaza if all hostages taken in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks were not returned. Gaza has already been devastated by the war that followed the attacks.

First deadly attack in Israel since Gaza truce began

“Apart from the cruelty of these statements on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan, these moves are patently unlawful under international law,” the experts said.

“As the occupying power, Israel is always obliged to ensure sufficient food, medical supplies and other relief services.”

“Israel is once again weaponising aid. These are serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws, and war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute,” they added.

Israel stopped aid deliveries into Gaza saying they were being diverted by Hamas.

With significant US involvement, Hamas and Israel are arguing over how to extend the ceasefire.

Israel wants an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire until mid-April. It is demanding the return of hostages, the total demilitarisation of Gaza and the departure of Hamas before the second phase of the ceasefire accord starts.

Hamas has demanded that the second phase, which should see the negotiation of a permanent ceasefire, be started and that the group should remain in the territory it has run since 2007.