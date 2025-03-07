US discussions with Hamas were recent, Trump envoy says

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said that direct U.S. discussions with Hamas were in recent days and the message to the Palestinian group was that the United States wants to get hostages home.

Witkoff also said the U.S. does not believe Hamas has been forthright. He spoke a day after reports surfaced that the top U.S. hostage negotiator, Adam Boehler, had met in Doha with Hamas representatives to try to obtain the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Hamas says Trump threats are support for Netanyahu to back out of Gaza ceasefire deal

Witkoff told reporters at the White House that gaining the release of Edan Alexander, the 21-year-old man from New Jersey believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza, is a “top priority for us.”

Witkoff said he will travel to the Middle East next week with stops planned in four countries.