AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-07

February: Country’s manufacturing output has increased further

Press Release Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s manufacturing production increased further in February, as reflected by the HBL Manufacturing PMI of 54.0 signifying growth for the tenth consecutive month.

The latest reading signaled a solid improvement in the health of the sector, albeit the softest in five months as the PMI dipped from 55.4 in January.

Humaira Qamar, Head Equities & Research - HBL stated, “Output continues to expand with signs of demand resilience, although at a slower pace from January. New orders remained strong & are up for the sixth consecutive month, supported by an equivalent rise in new export orders. This is corroborated by recent data from the central bank, wherein exports of the textile sector (which accounts for nearly a quarter of the survey) posted the highest level in 28 months.

Pakistani manufacturers continued to exhibit confidence that output will increase in the next 12-months as reflected by the Future Output Index trending above 50.0.

Employment and inventory levels ticked higher once again, suggesting a reduction in the sector’s capacity slack. Delivery times lengthened in February with anecdotal evidence indicating that demand for materials, alongside a sharp rise in transportation costs, disrupted timely deliveries“

She further added that “As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Large scale manufacturing (LSM) contracted 1.8% in the latter half of 2024. However, excluding the hefty decline in the low-weight furniture segment, LSM trended positively. Our PMI release suggests that the recovery has extended into 2025, with demand-side conditions taking cue from a sharp reduction in the policy rate.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP PBS manufacturing HBL PMI textile sector LSM Pakistan manufacturing output

Comments

200 characters

February: Country’s manufacturing output has increased further

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Beverages, tobacco and real estate sector: FBR proposes reduction in tax rates

ST returns to 21 cos paid on behalf of non-residents: FBR directs PRAL to allow input tax adjustment

FTO unearths tax fraud case involving cyber criminals

Handover of IS terrorist to US as per UN resolutions: FO

PTC says concerned at proposed amendments to EFS

Read more stories