Number of Trojan banker attacks on smartphones surges by 196pc in 2024

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The number of Trojan banker attacks on smartphones surged by 196 percent in 2024 as compared to the previous year’s attacks on online banking systems, according to a report of a global cybersecurity company released on Thursday.

The Kaspersky report “The mobile malware threat landscape in 2024” further revealed that cybercriminals are shifting tactics, relying on mass malware distribution to steal banking credentials. Over the past year, Kaspersky detected more than 33.3 million attacks on smartphone users globally, involving various types of malware and unwanted software.

The number of Trojan banker attacks on Android smartphones increased from 420,000 in 2023 to 1,242,000 in 2024. Trojan banker malware is designed to steal user credentials for online banking, e-payment services and credit card systems.

Cybercriminals trick victims into downloading Trojan bankers by spreading links via SMS or messaging apps, as well as through malicious attachments in messengers, and by directing users to malicious webpages. They can even send messages from a hacked contact’s account, making the fraud appear more trustworthy. To deceive users, attackers often exploit trending news and hype topics to create a sense of urgency and lower victims’ guard.

“Scammers have started to scale down their efforts to create unique malware packages, focusing instead on distributing the same files to as many victims as possible. It is more important than ever to be cyber-literate and educate your loved ones – from children to the elderly – because no one is completely safe from well-crafted scams and psychological tricks designed to steal banking data,” says Anton Kivva, a security expert at Kaspersky.

In 2024, cybercriminals launched an average of 2.8 million malware, adware, and unwanted software attacks on mobile devices each month. Over the year, Kaspersky products blocked a total of 33.3 million attacks.

