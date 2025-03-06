AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Keanu Reeves syncs up with creatives in motorcycle series ‘Visionaries’

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 07:21pm
Keanu Reeves presents the VES Creative Excellence Award to Hiroyuki Sanada as the Visual Effects Society hosts the 23rd Annual VES Awards on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. Credit Reuters Connect
Keanu Reeves presents the VES Creative Excellence Award to Hiroyuki Sanada as the Visual Effects Society hosts the 23rd Annual VES Awards on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. Credit Reuters Connect

LOS ANGELES: Keanu Reeves was able to translate his love for motorbikes into the docuseries “Visionaries” where he and his business partner Gard Hollinger meet creative people from different walks of life that help them design the perfect motorcycle.

Reeves co-founded ARCH Motorcycles in Hawthorne, California alongside Hollinger in 2011 and had the chance to meet bike designers and inventors for “Visionaries.”

One of the creatives they spoke to included a young man who built a space rocket using a giant 3-D printer.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity,” Reeves told Reuters.

“We really hoped to inspire people with creativity and what are the potentials? And really championing creativity and creating, you know, championing people to create and to get over obstacles and to, you know, to realize dreams,” he added.

“Visionaries,” distributed by Roku, arrives to The Roku Channel on March 7.

Reeves and Hollinger curated the people they wanted to meet on their journey, with Reeves’ favorite being James Turrell, a light artist who turned a volcanic crater in Arizona into a naked-eye observatory for the stars.

“I’ve thought about the skies and telescopes and the constellations, but someone to kind of create situations and mold a dormant crater,” said Reeves.

“I guess a crater’s always dormant in order to be a creator, but anyway, that to me with James Turrell was certainly remarkable,” he added.

He also found being an on-screen talent refreshing as well.

“I love meeting folks and I love being able to speak. I love being able to talk to someone about their passion and their art and their craft,” said Reeves.

“And the whole production company and the artists that we spoke to, they were very open to have that intimacy in a way to talk about passion and creativity, was some of the more profound experiences that we have in life,” the “John Wick” actor said.

John Wick Keanu Reeves Visionaries

Comments

200 characters

Keanu Reeves syncs up with creatives in motorcycle series ‘Visionaries’

Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s claims on Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Positive momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,450 points

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Govt recognises ‘critical role’ of textile industry, Aurangzeb tells APTMA

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

PM Shehbaz greenlights National Youth Employment Plan

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Former Pakistan coach Gillespie labels successor Aaqib Javed a ‘clown’

Read more stories