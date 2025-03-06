AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
US soy, corn, wheat rise for second day on tariff relief hopes

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 05:08pm

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures rose for a second session on Thursday to recover further from multi-month lows as signs that Washington may ease tariffs on Canada and Mexico tempered fears about disruption to agricultural trade.

The White House on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump will exempt automakers from his tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month as long as they comply with the terms of an existing free trade agreement, and said he is open to hearing about other products that should be exempted.

The tariff relief helped Chicago futures rebound from lows on Tuesday when the implementation of U.S. tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, followed by retaliatory levies from Ottawa and Beijing, rattled investors.

“Ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Canada, as well as between the United States and Mexico, give a glimmer of hope to American operators,” Argus said in a grain note.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $10.20-3/4 a bushel by 1146 GMT.

Corn was 0.4% higher at $4.57-3/4 a bushel, while CBOT wheat rose 0.6% to $5.51-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat down 5-9 cents, corn down 4-7, soy down 12-13

Investors are concerned about a broader trade war developing compared with the U.S.-China tariff tussle during Trump’s previous term.

China’s new tariffs on U.S. farm goods are poised to reshape global trade flows, prompting the world’s top agricultural importer to source more meat, dairy and grains from countries in South America, Europe and the Pacific, analysts said.

However, U.S. grain exports to China may not be immediately affected, given a lull in Chinese corn and wheat imports and a seasonal shift towards buying Brazil’s expected record soybean crop.

A slight additional fall in the dollar index, which held at a four-month low, also lent support to Chicago grains.

