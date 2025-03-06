AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,026 Increased By 225.4 (1.91%)
BR30 36,651 Increased By 1212.8 (3.42%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong, China stocks end higher on tech-fuelled rally

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 02:06pm

Hong Kong shares rallied to a fresh three-year high on Thursday, led by tech stocks, as investors continued to pile into artificial intelligence shares and welcomed new policy support.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 3.3% to 24,369.71, the highest since February 2022. The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 5.4% after briefly touching its firmest since late 2021.

Market heavyweight Alibaba surged 8.4% to its strongest since late 2021, after the release of a new AI model the company said was on par with global hit DeepSeek’s R1.

Gains extended in the late afternoon session after a joint press conference hosted by China’s top officials from the central bank, market regulators and others who pledged more support for the economy and markets.

The onshore market also climbed on Thursday, with the Shanghai Composite index up 1.2% and the blue-chip CSI300 index gaining 1.4%.

China stocks end mixed as factory slump persists

Leading gains onshore, the chip sector subindex surged 4% and the consumer staples sector climbed 1.9%.

Despite the moderate fiscal package announced at the National People’s Congress, China’s annual parliamentary meeting, the message of focusing on tech innovation and consumption was especially encouraging and should help to sustain the market’s momentum, Morgan Stanley strategist Laura Wang said in a note on Thursday.

“We remain positive on offshore equities and expect the latest tariff hike to disrupt but not derail the market’s momentum.”

Goldman Sachs raised its target price for emerging market stocks on Thursday, projecting that the AI-powered rally in Chinese equities could boost other markets as well.

Hong Kong shares China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong, China stocks end higher on tech-fuelled rally

GIS (CDC) as collateral: SBP unveils MFFs access mechanism for IBIs

Positive momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,450 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Former Pakistan coach Gillespie labels successor Aaqib Javed a ‘clown’

Oil climbs from multi-year low, tariff concerns and rising supply weigh

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

Read more stories