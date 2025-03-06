After another ‘tranquil’ night in hospital, Pope is resting, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for almost three weeks battling double pneumonia, has spent another “tranquil” night and is still resting, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required continuously evolving treatment.

On Wednesday, the Vatican said his condition had remained stable that day, allowing him to do some work and increase his respiratory and mobility physiotherapy.

It added he did not have any respiratory crises, which had occurred on and off in previous days.

Francis has not been seen in public since entering hospital, his longest such absence since his papacy started 12 years ago. His doctors have not said how long the treatment might last.

When not on mechanical ventilation, which pushes air into the lungs and does not require sedation, the pope receives a high-flow of oxygen via small nasal tubes.

The pope has experienced several bouts of ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection in both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.