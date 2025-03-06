AIRLINK 178.25 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (2.09%)
BOP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
FCCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.94%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FLYNG 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.05%)
HUBC 133.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 54.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.27%)
OGDC 216.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.69%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
PIAHCLA 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.65%)
POWER 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PPL 176.55 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (3.18%)
PRL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.61%)
PTC 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
SEARL 91.84 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.51%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.81%)
SYM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 133.4 (1.13%)
BR30 36,087 Increased By 648.7 (1.83%)
KSE100 113,166 Increased By 912.5 (0.81%)
KSE30 35,060 Increased By 276.2 (0.79%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises as worries about US tariff impact recedes

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 10:41am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, as worries about the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy eased, while declines of chip-related stocks capped gains.

The Nikkei rose 0.82% to 37,726.02 by the midday break, while the broader Topix jumped 1.18% to 2,750.27.

Wall Street’s main indexes finished higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, as investors cheered the likely easing of trade tensions between the US and its major trading partners.

Stocks turned positive after a report said Trump was considering a one-month delay for auto tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Equities extended gains after a White House announcement confirmed that Trump agreed to delay tariffs on some vehicles.

“Market players remain cautious about the US tariff policy, but now they expect Trump would not execute anything that could hurt the global economy,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.44% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 1.8% and game maker Sony Group jumped 4.16%.

Heavy machinery makers surged after Goldman Sachs raised its rating and target price of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Nikkei closes at 3-month low as tech shares drag

Mitsubishi Heavy jumped 10% and peer Kawasaki Heavy Industries surged 9.82%.

Chip-related shares fell and weighed on the Nikkei, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest losing 1.75% and 1.2%, respectively.

“The market now sees the growth of the global chip industry had peaked after they saw Nvidia’s outlook last month,” Yasuda said.

Makers of cables, a gauge for data centre investments, fell with Fukukawa Electric and Fujikura falling 2.53% and 1.51%, respectively.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 80% of stocks rose and 17% fell, with 2% trading flat.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rises as worries about US tariff impact recedes

Bullish momentum returns, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

New Trump travel ban could bar Afghans, Pakistanis soon, sources say

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Oil steadies after multi-day plunge but traders wary of tariff, supply impacts

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

Read more stories