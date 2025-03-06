AIRLINK 178.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.03%)
World

At least 8 hurt in South Korea after shell hits civilian area during military drills

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 10:18am
Debris lies at a damaged church after MK-82 bombs fell outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 6, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Debris lies at a damaged church after MK-82 bombs fell outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 6, 2025. Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: At least eight people were hurt on Thursday after a shell was dropped on a civilian district, damaging houses and a church during live-fire military exercises in Pocheon, South Korea, a fire official said.

An official at Gyeonggi-do Bukbu Fire Services said out of the eight people who had been wounded, four were seriously hurt.

Pocheon is about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Seoul and near the heavily militarised border with North Korea.

Fire officials suspected that the shell dropped in the town was from ongoing live-fire joint military exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States, the official said.

The official did not have further details about what type of shell it might be, but said fire authorities suspected a fighter jet might have misfired during the exercises.

South Korea holds missile drill after North Korea launches

Photographs shared by news agency News1 that it said were from the scene showed a badly damaged house with rubble strewn on the ground next to it.

South Korea’s defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The ministry said earlier on Thursday that South Korea and US forces were holding their first joint live-fire exercises in Pocheon which were linked to annual military drills due to start next week.

south korea North Korea shell hits civilian area military drills Gyeonggi do Bukbu Fire Services

