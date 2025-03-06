AIRLINK 178.21 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (2.07%)
BOP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
CNERGY 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
FCCL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (6.06%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FLYNG 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.05%)
HUBC 133.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
MLCF 54.45 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.37%)
OGDC 216.26 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.57%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
PIBTL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.76%)
POWER 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PPL 176.45 Increased By ▲ 5.34 (3.12%)
PRL 34.29 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.88%)
PTC 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
SEARL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.42%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
SYM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 133.4 (1.13%)
BR30 36,087 Increased By 648.7 (1.83%)
KSE100 113,159 Increased By 904.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 35,055 Increased By 271 (0.78%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM Ishiba says high US tariffs make investment difficult

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 10:14am

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Thursday that high tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration would make investments in the United States difficult.

Japanese companies need to generate the funds for US investments, so “high tariffs would make it difficult to invest in the US,” Ishiba told parliament.

Almost 90% of Japanese companies expect Trump’s policies to hurt business, a Reuters survey showed last month.

Japan PM Ishiba says no plan to revise joint BOJ statement

Ishiba stressed the importance of articulating how Japanese investments benefit not only Japan but also contribute to US job creation and economic expansion, as he did during a summit meeting with Trump last month.

The premier also said he plans to dispatch the nation’s industry minister Yoji Muto to the US for talks with Trump administration officials.

Japan US President Donald Trump Shigeru Ishiba

Comments

200 characters

Japan PM Ishiba says high US tariffs make investment difficult

Bullish momentum returns, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

New Trump travel ban could bar Afghans, Pakistanis soon, sources say

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Oil steadies after multi-day plunge but traders wary of tariff, supply impacts

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

Read more stories