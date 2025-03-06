AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Pakistan

PM praises Trump

Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for recognising and commending Pakistan’s role and support in counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan.

In a post on his official X account, the prime minister said that Pakistan would continue to work closely with the United States to ensure regional peace and stability.

Sharif conveyed his appreciation to Trump after the US president – in an unusual display of gratitude towards Pakistan – announced that the individual responsible for killing of 13 American servicemen during the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021 had been apprehended with Pakistan’s assistance and was being sent to the United States for prosecution.

The tragic incident marked the conclusion of America’s longest war in Afghanistan, resulting in the loss of 13 US service members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians attempting to flee Kabul following the Taliban’s takeover.

Identified as Sharifullah, a high-ranking operational commander of Daesh, Prime Minister Sharif disclosed that the militant, an Afghan national, was captured in a successful operation conducted in the Pakistan-Afghan border region.

Sharif emphasised that Pakistan has consistently played a crucial role in counter-terrorism efforts to prevent terrorists and militant groups from using safe havens to launch attacks against other country.

“We remain steadfast in our resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Sharif said in a post on X.

He highlighted the significant sacrifices made by Pakistan, including the lives of over 80,000 soldiers and citizens, in the fight against terrorism.

“The resolve of our leadership and our people remains unflinching, to eradicate the menace of terrorism from our country. We will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability,” he added.

During his address to a joint session of Congress, President Trump announced, “Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity. And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.”

Following a moment of silence and applause, he expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government for assisting in the capture of the “monster,” describing it as a significant day for the affected families.

Trump also criticised his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the “disastrous and incompetent” Afghanistan withdrawal, labeling it as one of the most embarrassing moments in US history. “Not that they were withdrawing. It was the way they withdrew.”

According to reports, the capture of Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was facilitated by precise intelligence provided by the CIA.

Sharifullah, a senior IS-K commander, is accused of orchestrating the Abbey Gate bombing, making him a high-priority target for US counterterrorism agencies.

Cooperation between the CIA and Pakistan’s intelligence service led to Sharifullah’s capture, with subsequent discussions on his extradition involving top officials from both countries.

Efforts from the CIA, the Department of Justice, and FBI were coordinated to ensure the successful apprehension and extradition of Sharifullah, said the reports.

Analysts have suggested that Pakistan’s assistance in capturing the Abbey Gate attack plotter could be a strategic move to strengthen security cooperation with the US. However, a senior PTI leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, downplayed concerns about Trump’s acknowledgment, stating that it was a routine response given the capture of a wanted terrorist.

He maintained that the apprehension of a wanted terrorist was a major victory for the US, but any hope for better relations with the Trump administration – something the Sharif administration anticipated to strengthen its position – might not lead to any positive outcome.

He also noted that the Pakistani government had no choice but to arrest the wanted terrorist based on evidence provided by the US intelligence agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Afghanistan US President Donald Trump PM Shehbaz Sharif Regional peace counterterrorism Pakistan and US

