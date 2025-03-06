AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-06

TDAP facilitates Chinese delegation

Published 06 Mar, 2025

KARACHI: On the recommendation of TIO Beijing, TDAP’s Textile & Leather Division facilitated the visit of a three-member Chinese delegation to Karachi as the final stop of their tour.

The delegation’s itinerary included a meeting with the Chairman of PRGMEA, where they received a comprehensive briefing on the strengths of Pakistan’s readymade garments sector.

Following the meeting, the delegation visited various units of Chottani Industries, observing the full production cycle firsthand. They also toured the design facility of renowned fashion designer Zainab Chottani, where they witnessed live demonstrations of intricate hand embroidery.

The delegation was then taken to the head office of M/s Khaadi Ltd., where Khaadi’s top management delivered a presentation highlighting the brand’s diverse product lines and its global presence, with 45 stores worldwide. To offer a more immersive experience, the delegation was also guided through a Khaadi Lifestyle Store, allowing them to explore the full range of products in person.

The final stop on their tour was a visit to the atelier of the acclaimed contemporary jewelry designer, Nadia Chottani. Here, the delegation was introduced to a stunning collection of modern jewelry masterpieces, showcasing Pakistan’s exceptional craftsmanship and design talent.

The delegation expressed their appreciation for TDAP’s efforts in organizing the visit, which provided them with valuable insights into the strengths of Pakistan’s fashion and lifestyle sectors.

TDAP PRGMEA Chinese delegation TDAP Textile & Leather Division

