Pakistan

Forbes Technology Council: Pakistani-origin Mehwish selected as member

Published March 6, 2025

KARACHI: Pakistani-origin Mehwish Salman Ali has been selected as a member in the Forbes Technology Council. She is the only female IT and fourth technology expert in the prestigious think tank listed as a Pakistani.

As a Forbes Technology Council member, she represents the country at an elite level, influencing C-suite executives and policymakers. Her selection for this elite community is a milestone, proving that Pakistan’s expertise in emerging technologies is not just evolving but making waves on the global stage.

Born and raised in Pakistan, she moved to the United Arab Emirates and then the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She established Pakistan’s first women-led solar-powered data center with headquarters in Pakistan and offshore offices in different countries. She also founded a company-Data Vault, in Pakistan which is both a technological and cultural breakthrough - combining sustainability, security, and innovation to provide a green, future-ready infrastructure for enterprises.

Beyond infrastructure, Mehwish is driving the next wave of AI innovation, actively working on agentic and generative AI projects that push the boundaries of automation, intelligence, and enterprise security.

Her work aims to position Pakistan as a leader in AI-driven transformation, ensuring that local expertise contributes to theglobal evolution of artificial intelligence.

