M Ali Tabba inaugurates Lucky Investments Ltd Head Office

KARACHI: Mohammad Ali Tabba, Chairman Lucky Investment Limited, inaugurated Head Office of Lucky Investments Limited (formerly Interloop Asset Management Limited) at Finance & Trade Centre.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the company directors and senior management of the company including Director Jawed Tabba and CEO, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA and other were also present

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Tabba, Chairman of the company said that the launch of Lucky Investments marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. Financial Services is a new vertical that Lucky Group is adding to its lines of businesses, he added.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we remain dedicated to providing Shariah-compliant investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutional and retail clients”, he said.

Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, said that the launch of Lucky Investments is a testament to Lucky Group’s values of innovation and excellence.

As a first Islamic asset management company being launched by a business conglomerate in Pakistan, Lucky Investments is committed to providing comprehensive wealth management solutions to its customers. This will help to increase the rate of savings in Pakistan which is currently very low at 13 percent of GDP, he added.

In a significant development, YB Pakistan (a subsidiary of YB Group) successfully acquired Interloop Asset Management Limited in December last year.

Now the company has rebranded as Lucky Investment Management Limited, signaling its entry as Pakistan’s first Islamic Asset Management Company (AMC) led by one of the nation’s most prominent conglomerates.

