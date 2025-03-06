AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Pakistan

KP govt accuses centre of non serious approach towards terrorism

Recorder Report Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 07:49am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Mohammad Ali Saif has accused the federal government of adopting an extremely unserious approach toward the issue of terrorism.

The spokesman of the KP government while expressing the frustration and disappointment over the federal government’s role in countering terrorism, said hat terrorism is not just an issue for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government; rather it is a national problem.

He stated that due to the federal government’s lack of seriousness and its cold attitude toward Afghanistan, terrorism is on the rise.

He emphasized that the federal government cannot absolve itself of responsibility by placing the entire burden on the province. He further criticized the federal government for neither engaging in negotiations with Afghanistan nor allowing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to do so.

He revealed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had sent Terms of Reference (TORs) to the federal government for talks with Afghanistan, but the federal government has shelved them, and no progress has been made in this regard.

Barrister Dr. Saif urged the federal government to immediately approve the TORs so that negotiations with Afghanistan can begin.

He added that in the broader interest of the country and the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is sending a delegation to Afghanistan. He also emphasized that ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property is the provincial government’s top priority, and it considers this its fundamental responsibility.

