Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq: JIT being formed to probe attack: Gandapur

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is being formed to probe the incident and ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice, adding that the JIT would be announced very soon.

He was speaking to media during his visit to Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak on Wednesday to offer condolences to the family of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, was martyred in a terrorist attack on last Friday. The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Advisor on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

He assured that every effort would be made to uncover the roots of this heinous act. “The perpetrators of this attack will not escape the law,” he vowed, stressing the need to apprehend the culprits to prevent future incidents.

He further declared that the families of the martyrs and the injured will receive full financial assistance from the government.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inspected blast affected Masjid and strongly condemned the attack, calling it a tragic and deplorable incident. He described Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq’s martyrdom as an irreparable loss, emphasizing that his religious and political contributions would be remembered for years to come.

He also acknowledged the significant role of Darul Uloom Haqqania in serving Islam.

Later, speaking to the media, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for serious measures to improve the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the newly merged districts. He warned that if timely action is not taken, terrorism could engulf the entire country.

He also acknowledged the continued sacrifices of both security forces and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism. Emphasizing the importance of national unity, he asserted that dialogue remains the only effective solution to address the issue of terrorism.

He revealed that a jirga has been formed to initiate talks with neighbouring Afghanistan, but further progress is pending as approval of Terms of Reference (TORs) from the federal government is awaited.

