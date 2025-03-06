AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-06

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq: JIT being formed to probe attack: Gandapur

Recorder Report Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 07:51am

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is being formed to probe the incident and ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice, adding that the JIT would be announced very soon.

He was speaking to media during his visit to Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak on Wednesday to offer condolences to the family of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, was martyred in a terrorist attack on last Friday. The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Advisor on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

He assured that every effort would be made to uncover the roots of this heinous act. “The perpetrators of this attack will not escape the law,” he vowed, stressing the need to apprehend the culprits to prevent future incidents.

He further declared that the families of the martyrs and the injured will receive full financial assistance from the government.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inspected blast affected Masjid and strongly condemned the attack, calling it a tragic and deplorable incident. He described Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq’s martyrdom as an irreparable loss, emphasizing that his religious and political contributions would be remembered for years to come.

He also acknowledged the significant role of Darul Uloom Haqqania in serving Islam.

Later, speaking to the media, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for serious measures to improve the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the newly merged districts. He warned that if timely action is not taken, terrorism could engulf the entire country.

He also acknowledged the continued sacrifices of both security forces and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism. Emphasizing the importance of national unity, he asserted that dialogue remains the only effective solution to address the issue of terrorism.

He revealed that a jirga has been formed to initiate talks with neighbouring Afghanistan, but further progress is pending as approval of Terms of Reference (TORs) from the federal government is awaited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Gandapur Terrorist attack KP CM Joint Investigation Team Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani

Comments

200 characters

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq: JIT being formed to probe attack: Gandapur

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

SC requisitions services of PD official

DRAP issues ‘recall alert’ for number of spurious pharma products

Sisi’s initiative: Pakistan supports AL’s endorsement

FPCCI demands 5pc cut in policy rate at one single stroke

Read more stories